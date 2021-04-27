Covid-19 cases tally crosses 800,000 with 4,825 new cases: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s coronavirus cases tally, on Monday, crossed the 800,000 mark with the emergence of 4,825 new cases, while Covid-19 death tally crossed 17,000 mark as the country reported 70 more deaths.

According the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), in the past 24 hours, nationwide 50,161 tests were conducted and the national positivity rate was recoded at 9.61 percent.

With the detection of 4,825 new Covid-19 cases, the total number has jumped to 800,452 while the death toll has reached 17,187.

In the past 24 hours, the country reported 4,234 people have recovered from Covid-19, taking the country’s total to 694,046, while, 4,862 virus patients are in critical condition.

Punjab with 290,788 cases is on top followed by Sindh with 278,545 Covid-19 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) with 114,077, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 73,450 cases, Balochistan 21,743 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 16,591 cases, and Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) with 5,258 cases is on the bottom of the list.

Out of 17,187 Covid-19 deaths, Punjab with 7,990 fatalities is on top, followed by Sindh with 4,599 deaths, KPK 3,134 deaths, the ICT with 665 deaths, the AJK with 462 deaths, Balochsitan with 232 deaths, and G-B with 105 deaths.

In the past 24 hours, most cases i.e. 2,190 were reported in Punjab and 26 deaths, while KPK reported 956 cases and 31 deaths.

Sindh reported 952 cases and six deaths, while the ICT reported 469 cases and five deaths.

The AJK reported 128 cases and one death, Balochistan reported 125 cases, and G-B reported five cases and one death.

