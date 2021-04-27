ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
Pakistan

Digital Customer Reward Campaign: NBP announces winners of lucky draw

27 Apr 2021

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan announced winners of NBP Digital Customer Reward Campaign for the month of March through a lucky draw held at NBP Head Office. The said campaign is for NBP digital mobile app and NBP internet banking users. To qualify, a customer only has to download NBP mobile app from play store or app store and register himself after which has to perform a transaction on NBP mobile app or through NBP internet banking.

Speaking at the event, Faisal Ahmad, SEVP/Group Chief, Strategy and Business Analytics Group, NBP stated that NBP Digital through its Mobile App and Internet banking provides to its customers superior quality of banking service with security and convenience. Now NBP customers can perform transfer of funds, top ups, bill payments etc. simply through their NBP mobile app or NBP internet banking.

He further stated that NBP had launched this customer reward campaign to encourage their customers to use the bank’s digital channels and enjoy 24/7 banking from anywhere anytime. Faisal confirmed that in the last 15 months the number of registered NBP mobile app users have increased by 177 percent and the value amount of transactions have increased by 250 percent. He said that two (02) more lucky draws will be held and respective winners to be announced in April and May. The Lucky draw was also attended by Tauqeer Mazhar, SEVP/Group Chief Retail Banking Group along with other officials of the bank.

Imran Zafar Malik, Divisional Head, Digital Banking & Product Development, stated that we are delighted to offer prizes like smart watches, Airpods, power banks and USBs through this lucky draw to NBP Digital users as this will motivate our customers to use NBP Digital channels from comfort of their homes.—PR

