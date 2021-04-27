This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “PTI’s second innings: overcast conditions?” carried the newspaper on Sunday. The writer, Ali Khizar, has presented a highly informed analysis on the performance of the incumbent government and the ‘overcast’ weather that might constitute a big challenge for the government during its remaining tenure or the ‘second innings’ of this ‘Test’ match that the former Pakistan cricket captain, prime minister Imran Khan, is playing for the first time in his 20 plus-year career in politics. The writer has pointed out, for example, that “In the first half of the term, the austerity policies have been adopted. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme was frontloaded. High inflation and low growth are tough for the masses. People of Pakistan cannot afford more burden of indirect taxes nor do they have the capacity to absorb the inefficiencies of the system. This method simply cannot continue.”

Although the writer appears to have hit the nail on the head, he has missed a key point in his articulation: the PM is still learning the ropes.

Farman Shahnawaz (Islamabad)

