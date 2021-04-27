ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
Occupied Palestinian territories: Pakistan concerned at developments

Recorder Report 27 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Monday, expressed serious concern over the recent developments in occupied Palestinian territories and reiterated it principled position with regard to a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and the OIC resolutions.

In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, said that Pakistan views the recent alarming developments in the occupied Palestinian territories with serious concern.

These include harassment of people coming for prayers, arrests of innocent Palestinians and other arbitrary restrictions in violation of fundamental human rights, he said, adding that these illegal measures have seen an upsurge since the onset of the holy month of Ramzan.

“Pakistan condemns these violent acts carried out by the Israeli occupation forces and urges the international community for prompt action to protect Palestinians,” he said.

He said that Pakistan, steadfastly, supports the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination.

For just and lasting peace, he added that it is imperative to have a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions, with the pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

