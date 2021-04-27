PM failed to fulfil promise of South Punjab province: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secretary information Marriyum Aurangzeb lashed out at government for its ‘failure’ to fulfill the promise made with the people of southern Punjab about creation of South Punjab province.

Speaking at a news conference here on Monday, the PML-N spokesperson referred to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Multan to launch South Punjab Secretariat and reminded to the premier that he had promised creation of Southern Punjab Province and not the secretariat.

“We know it very well. Why are you going to open South Punjab Secretariat in Multan, because now a days a plane fly from Multan to Lahore and then to Islamabad…the plane by the ‘ATM’ who used to bear the expenses of Bani Gala’s kitchen and repair of the Zaman Park residence,” she said in an apparent reference to Jahangir Tareen who is believed to be leading a ‘likeminded’ group within PTI.

She said that not a single penny was given to Southern Punjab in the past two and a half years, “but now they got to know about Southern Punjab.”

Marriyum Aurangzeb said PML-N and Sharif family faced the worst revenge in the name of accountability, adding that now the ruling elite has to face the accountability in the court of the people.

She claimed that the PML-N leadership had proved themselves through accountability of four decades and every time they were vindicated by the courts on merit.

But it is now time for Imran Khan to be held accountable for Peshawar Metro, Mallam Jabba, sugar scandal, flour scandal, 23 secret foreign funding accounts…” she further claimed.

Drawing a comparison between Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, she stated: “Whether the one [Buzdar] who’s unable to get Lahore clean from the garbage would compete with Shehbaz Sharif?”

“Imran Khan’s state of mind is understandable because on his way to Multan he would have seen the roads there were all built by Shehbaz Sharif during his tenure as the chief minister. His state of mind is understandable because on his way to Multan he saw the schools, colleges, universities, hospitals, dispensaries, burn units and the metros made by Shehbaz Sharif for the people of South Punjab,” she said in response to Prime Minister Khan’s remarks with regard to Shehbaz Sharif and making fun of his hat and shoes he used to wear while visiting flood-hit areas in the past.

The PML-N spokesperson further maintained that the sugar, flour, medicine, electricity, gas, LNG and ‘vote robbing’ prime minister can never understand what true public service is “which is why despite everything he was gifted, he has failed and will soon be ousted from the office he never deserved.”

In response to a question about PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi’s statement that PML-N might be giving shoulder to the PTI government, she said the PPP has already proved it in the Senate by securing votes from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) in nomination of Yousuf Raza Gilani as opposition leader.

“How could they point fingers at others who secured the votes from BAP and PTI in Senate?” she asked.

