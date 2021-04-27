‘Tevta striving to implement PM’s vision of technical education’

LAHORE: Chairperson Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta), Ali Salman Siddique said on Monday that authority is striving for the implementation of PM Imran Khan’s vision of technical education.

He was addressing a high-level meeting here on Monday at TEVTA Secretariat after being recovered from Covid-19. He went on to say that the number of enrolled students has been increased from 90,000 to 238,000. It is also ensured that our students will get job opportunities, he said.

Chairperson said that several important steps were taken as per vision 2023 which will provide market-oriented education to our students, industry-academia linkages are also being focused and in this regard independent sector councils are being set up.

He added that Chief Minister Punjab Hunarmand Nojawan Programme is successfully providing vocational training to 100,000 students per year with an amount of Rs1.5 billion. He said that TEVTA institutes are also being upgraded as per international standards CBT&A, whereas job placement centres are also being updated as per the latest trends.

Keeping in view the Covid-19 situation, 50 thousand students are also being trained online in artificial intelligence and other fields; he said adding that for supporting entrepreneurship culture, provision of interest-free loans is another valuable step of Tevta.

