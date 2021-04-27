ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
ASC 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 87.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
DGKC 117.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.38%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HASCOL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUBC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (4.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
JSCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
KAPCO 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.97%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
LOTCHEM 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.8%)
MLCF 44.06 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.49%)
PAEL 32.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
PPL 88.55 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.59%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.58%)
TRG 181.10 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (2.9%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.11%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By ▲ 114 (2.38%)
BR30 25,627 Increased By ▲ 667.33 (2.67%)
KSE100 45,683 Increased By ▲ 976.01 (2.18%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 520.83 (2.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,187
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
800,452
482524hr
Sindh
278,545
Punjab
290,788
Balochistan
21,743
Islamabad
73,450
KPK
114,077
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese shares rise

Reuters 27 Apr 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares settled higher on Monday as travel-related stocks bounced back from losses driven by fears of coronavirus curbs, and after ANA forecast a smaller-than-expected full-year loss.

The Nikkei share average inched up 0.36% to close at 29,126.23, while the broader Topix edged up 0.17% to 1,918.15.

ANA Holdings jumped 5.78% after the airline said its full-year operating loss would be smaller than previously forecast.

Railway companies also soared, with Central Japan Railway, West Japan Railway and East Japan Railway up 4.67%, 5.23% and 3.44%, respectively.

Tokyo Disney Resort operator Oriental Land Corp rose 2.58%.

M3 dropped as much as 5.82% after the medical portal platform operator announced upbeat quarterly results but declined to give an annual guidance for the current year.

M3 followed a pattern seen in recent sessions when the market’s leading growth shares such as Yaskawa Electric and Nidec fell despite reporting fairly upbeat earnings.

Telephone giant NTT fell 0.98%, making it the biggest percentage loser on the Nikkei, after a report said it would form an alliance with technology firm Fujitsu.

Travel-related shares led the gains after their big declines in recent weeks as investors closed their selling positions made in anticipation of social restrictions to curb the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections.

Japan on Friday declared “short and powerful” states of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures, requiring restaurants, bars and karaoke parlours serving alcohol to close.

“Those sectors hit by the coronavirus are getting bought back as there are hopes that the coronavirus infections will decline now that the government has declared an emergency,” said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Securities.

“Because the market has started to underperform globally partly due to the rise of local infections, if the new restrictions curtail infections, the market might be relieved even if economic growth is somewhat lessened by such,” said John Vail, chief global strategist at Nikko Asset Management.

Japanese shares Japanese shares rose Japanese shares slip Japanese shares jump Japanese shares market

Japanese shares rise

Sindh bans inter-city transport, closes education institutions

SECP decides to strictly monitor DSTs

Cabinet to meet today

PM for mobilising adequate financing for development

Civil armed forces: Cabinet decides to revisit structure, strength

Covid-19 vaccine: Registration begins for citizens above 40 years

Army will do ‘everything in power’ to protect people: DG ISPR

Justice Isa’s wife: SC recalls its FBR probe order

Ministry making efforts to award projects to IDAP

ArcelorMittal, Vattenfall form hydrogen consortium with Shell, Airbus, others

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.