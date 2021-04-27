Two new border crossings to be reopened with Iran

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said the government has decided to open two new border crossings at Chowk Aap and Jalgi (Buleda) on Pak-Iran border. In a tweet after a meeting with Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal in Islamabad, the Interior Minister said the border crossings will not only help boost bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iran but also promote tourism in the area.