THE RUPEE: Downward trend continues

KARACHI: On Monday, PKR continued to go down against USD in both interbank and open markets touching 155 in open market. This was in spite of dollar recording losses in global currency markets amid expectations of further downward pressure on US Treasury yields. PKR also went down against Euro in open market by more than two rupees.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 10 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over last week’s rates closing at 154 and 154.10 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 80 paisas for both buying and selling over last week’s rates closing at 154.50 and 155 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 2.5 rupees for both buying and selling closing at 185.50 and 187 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 5 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling closing at 41.80 and 42.10 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 10 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 40.90 and 41.15 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 154.50 Open Offer Rs 155.00 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Monday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 154.00 Offer Rate Rs 154.10 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee depreciated its worth in the process of trading against the greenback and the British pound in the local currency market on Monday.

According to currency dealers, the short supply phenomenon of the greenback prevailed throughout the trading session which helped its appreciation for buying and selling at Rs 154.30 and Rs 155.30 against the previous closing rate of Rs 153.70 and Rs 154.90 respectively.

Likewise, the national currency also followed suit in relation to the pound sterling that was bought and sold at Rs 214.00 and Rs 215.70 against Friday’s closing trend of Rs 212.50 and Rs 214.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained strength against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Monday.

The dollar opened at Rs155.20(buying) and Rs 155.30(selling) against last week's rate of Rs154(buying) and Rs 154.10(selling).

It closed at Rs155.20(buying) and Rs 155.30(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold were Rs. 99,300 (selling and Rs 99,100(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

