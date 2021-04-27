Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday...
27 Apr 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (April 26, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
457,183,242 257,148,504 26,515,964,650 12,016,806,355
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,727,207,671 (2,257,527,421) (530,319,750)
Local Individuals 28,532,083,580 (29,949,430,940) (1,417,347,360)
Local Corporates 15,651,581,301 (13,703,914,191) 1,947,667,110
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.