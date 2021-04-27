KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (April 26, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 457,183,242 257,148,504 26,515,964,650 12,016,806,355 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,727,207,671 (2,257,527,421) (530,319,750) Local Individuals 28,532,083,580 (29,949,430,940) (1,417,347,360) Local Corporates 15,651,581,301 (13,703,914,191) 1,947,667,110 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021