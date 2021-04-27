ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
ASC 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 87.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
DGKC 117.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.38%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HASCOL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUBC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (4.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
JSCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
KAPCO 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.97%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
LOTCHEM 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.8%)
MLCF 44.06 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.49%)
PAEL 32.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
PPL 88.55 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.59%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.58%)
TRG 181.10 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (2.9%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.11%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By ▲ 114 (2.38%)
BR30 25,627 Increased By ▲ 667.33 (2.67%)
KSE100 45,683 Increased By ▲ 976.01 (2.18%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 520.83 (2.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,187
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
800,452
482524hr
Sindh
278,545
Punjab
290,788
Balochistan
21,743
Islamabad
73,450
KPK
114,077
Recorder Report 27 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                             Dividend     BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure            Bonus/         Date              EOGM
                                   From          To           Right       Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Premier Insurance Limited       20-04-2021    27-04-2021       NIL                       27-04-2021
Nestle Pakistan Limited         20-04-2021    27-04-2021    610% (F)      16-04-2021     27-04-2021
KSB Pumps Co. Ltd.              20-04-2021    27-04-2021     5% (F)       16-04-2021     27-04-2021
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan)
Limited #                       21-04-2021    27-04-2021                                 27-04-2021
GlaxoSmithKline
Pakistan Limited                21-04-2021    27-04-2021     65% (F)      19-04-2021     27-04-2021
SME Leasing Limited             21-04-2021    27-04-2021       NIL                       27-04-2021
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Limited             21-04-2021    27-04-2021       NIL                       27-04-2021
Bata Pakistan Limited           21-04-2021    27-04-2021       NIL                       27-04-2021
AKD Capital Limited #           21-04-2021    27-04-2021                                 27-04-2021
Adamjee Insurance
Company Limited                 21-04-2021    27-04-2021    12.5% (F)     19-04-2021     27-04-2021
Pakistan Telecommunication
Co.Ltd.                         20-04-2021    28-04-2021       Nil                       28-04-2021
Jahangir Siddiqui &
Co. Limited                     21-04-2021    28-04-2021                                 28-04-2021
IGI Life Insurance Limited      21-04-2021    28-04-2021       NIL                       28-04-2021
JS Global Capital Limited       21-04-2021    28-04-2021                                 28-04-2021
Service Industries Limited      22-04-2021    28-04-2021    150% (F),     20-04-2021     28-04-2021
                                                             100% B
Habib Insurance Co. Ltd.        17-04-2021    29-04-2021     10% (F)      15-04-2021     29-04-2021
Reliance Insurance Co. Ltd.     19-04-2021    29-04-2021     7.50% B      15-04-2021     29-04-2021
(UBLTFC5) United Bank
Limited                         21-04-2021    29-04-2021
IGI Holdings Limited            22-04-2021    29-04-2021     50% (F)      20-04-2021     29-04-2021
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Limited      22-04-2021    29-04-2021     50% (F)      20-04-2021     29-04-2021
Asia Insurance Co. Ltd.         23-04-2021    29-04-2021    10% (F),      21-04-2021     29-04-2021
                                                              10% B
Agritech Limited                23-04-2021    29-04-2021       NIL                       29-04-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur
Limited                         23-04-2021    29-04-2021       NIL                       29-04-2021
Shaheen Insurance
Company Limited                 23-04-2021    29-04-2021       NIL                       29-04-2021
Century Insurance
Company Limited                 23-04-2021    29-04-2021     20% (F)      21-04-2021     29-04-2021
Packages Limited                17-04-2021    30-04-2021    225% (F)      15-04-2021     30-04-2021
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd       17-04-2021    30-04-2021     50% R**      15-04-2021     23-04-2021
Pakistan International
Airlines Corporation Limited    22-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
The United Insurance
Company of Pakistan Limited     23-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
Tata Textile Mills Limited #    23-04-2021    30-04-2021                                 30-04-2021
Khalid Siraj Textile
Mills Limited #                 23-04-2021    30-04-2021                                 30-04-2021
The Universal Insurance
Company Limited                 23-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
Mitchells Fruit Farms
Limited #                       23-04-2021    30-04-2021                                 30-04-2021
PICIC Insurance Limited         24-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
The Pakistan General
Insurance Company Limited       24-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
East West Insurance
Company Limited                 24-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
The Crescent Star Insurance
Company Limited                 24-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited                29-04-2021    30-04-2021
Pak Elektron Limited            26-04-2021    02-05-2021       NIL                       29-04-2021
(KELSC5) K-Electric Ltd.        26-04-2021    03-05-2021
Capital Assets Leasing
Corporation                     27-04-2021    03-05-2021                                 03-05-2021
Reliance Weaving
Mills Limited #                 28-04-2021    04-05-2021                                 04-05-2021
Merit Packaging Limited #       28-04-2021    04-05-2021                                 04-05-2021
Clover Pakistan Limited #       29-04-2021    05-05-2021                                 05-05-2021
Amreli Steels Limited #         27-04-2021    06-05-2021                                 06-05-2021
Roshan Packages Limited #       30-04-2021    06-05-2021                                 06-05-2021
Burshane LPG
(Pakistan) Limited              01-05-2021    07-05-2021       NIL                       07-05-2021
Dolmen City REIT                01-05-2021    07-05-2021   3.3% (iii)     29-04-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.5/- per share **

Preference Right Shares ***

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

