KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
Premier Insurance Limited 20-04-2021 27-04-2021 NIL 27-04-2021
Nestle Pakistan Limited 20-04-2021 27-04-2021 610% (F) 16-04-2021 27-04-2021
KSB Pumps Co. Ltd. 20-04-2021 27-04-2021 5% (F) 16-04-2021 27-04-2021
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan)
Limited # 21-04-2021 27-04-2021 27-04-2021
GlaxoSmithKline
Pakistan Limited 21-04-2021 27-04-2021 65% (F) 19-04-2021 27-04-2021
SME Leasing Limited 21-04-2021 27-04-2021 NIL 27-04-2021
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Limited 21-04-2021 27-04-2021 NIL 27-04-2021
Bata Pakistan Limited 21-04-2021 27-04-2021 NIL 27-04-2021
AKD Capital Limited # 21-04-2021 27-04-2021 27-04-2021
Adamjee Insurance
Company Limited 21-04-2021 27-04-2021 12.5% (F) 19-04-2021 27-04-2021
Pakistan Telecommunication
Co.Ltd. 20-04-2021 28-04-2021 Nil 28-04-2021
Jahangir Siddiqui &
Co. Limited 21-04-2021 28-04-2021 28-04-2021
IGI Life Insurance Limited 21-04-2021 28-04-2021 NIL 28-04-2021
JS Global Capital Limited 21-04-2021 28-04-2021 28-04-2021
Service Industries Limited 22-04-2021 28-04-2021 150% (F), 20-04-2021 28-04-2021
100% B
Habib Insurance Co. Ltd. 17-04-2021 29-04-2021 10% (F) 15-04-2021 29-04-2021
Reliance Insurance Co. Ltd. 19-04-2021 29-04-2021 7.50% B 15-04-2021 29-04-2021
(UBLTFC5) United Bank
Limited 21-04-2021 29-04-2021
IGI Holdings Limited 22-04-2021 29-04-2021 50% (F) 20-04-2021 29-04-2021
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Limited 22-04-2021 29-04-2021 50% (F) 20-04-2021 29-04-2021
Asia Insurance Co. Ltd. 23-04-2021 29-04-2021 10% (F), 21-04-2021 29-04-2021
10% B
Agritech Limited 23-04-2021 29-04-2021 NIL 29-04-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur
Limited 23-04-2021 29-04-2021 NIL 29-04-2021
Shaheen Insurance
Company Limited 23-04-2021 29-04-2021 NIL 29-04-2021
Century Insurance
Company Limited 23-04-2021 29-04-2021 20% (F) 21-04-2021 29-04-2021
Packages Limited 17-04-2021 30-04-2021 225% (F) 15-04-2021 30-04-2021
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd 17-04-2021 30-04-2021 50% R** 15-04-2021 23-04-2021
Pakistan International
Airlines Corporation Limited 22-04-2021 30-04-2021 NIL 30-04-2021
The United Insurance
Company of Pakistan Limited 23-04-2021 30-04-2021 NIL 30-04-2021
Tata Textile Mills Limited # 23-04-2021 30-04-2021 30-04-2021
Khalid Siraj Textile
Mills Limited # 23-04-2021 30-04-2021 30-04-2021
The Universal Insurance
Company Limited 23-04-2021 30-04-2021 NIL 30-04-2021
Mitchells Fruit Farms
Limited # 23-04-2021 30-04-2021 30-04-2021
PICIC Insurance Limited 24-04-2021 30-04-2021 NIL 30-04-2021
The Pakistan General
Insurance Company Limited 24-04-2021 30-04-2021 NIL 30-04-2021
East West Insurance
Company Limited 24-04-2021 30-04-2021 NIL 30-04-2021
The Crescent Star Insurance
Company Limited 24-04-2021 30-04-2021 NIL 30-04-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited 29-04-2021 30-04-2021
Pak Elektron Limited 26-04-2021 02-05-2021 NIL 29-04-2021
(KELSC5) K-Electric Ltd. 26-04-2021 03-05-2021
Capital Assets Leasing
Corporation 27-04-2021 03-05-2021 03-05-2021
Reliance Weaving
Mills Limited # 28-04-2021 04-05-2021 04-05-2021
Merit Packaging Limited # 28-04-2021 04-05-2021 04-05-2021
Clover Pakistan Limited # 29-04-2021 05-05-2021 05-05-2021
Amreli Steels Limited # 27-04-2021 06-05-2021 06-05-2021
Roshan Packages Limited # 30-04-2021 06-05-2021 06-05-2021
Burshane LPG
(Pakistan) Limited 01-05-2021 07-05-2021 NIL 07-05-2021
Dolmen City REIT 01-05-2021 07-05-2021 3.3% (iii) 29-04-2021
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Right issue at Premium of Rs.5/- per share **
Preference Right Shares ***
