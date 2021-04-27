Markets
State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
27 Apr 2021
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Monday (April 26, 2021).
===========================
US Dollar 153.8380
Pound Sterling 213.5887
Euro 185.3286
Japanese Yen 1.4248
===========================
