Pakistan
We all have to stay at our homes during Eid holidays: Gill
- He advised the people to refrain from visiting picnic points or making recreational trips to tourist resorts during Eid holidays.
27 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill has appealed to the people to remain at home and avoid social gathering with relatives and friends during Eid holidays.
In his tweet on social media platform on Monday, he advised the people to refrain from visiting picnic points or making recreational trips to tourist resorts during Eid holidays.
"Whatever the length of the Eid vacations may be, now it is clear that all of us have to stay isolated at our homes during the period", he said in his tweet.
Dr Shahbaz Gill also asked the people to protect themselves and others from the disease.
