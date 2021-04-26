ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
ASC 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 87.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
DGKC 117.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.38%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HASCOL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUBC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (4.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
JSCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
KAPCO 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.97%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
LOTCHEM 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.8%)
MLCF 44.06 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.49%)
PAEL 32.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
PPL 88.55 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.59%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.58%)
TRG 181.10 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (2.9%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.11%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By ▲ 114 (2.38%)
BR30 25,627 Increased By ▲ 667.33 (2.67%)
KSE100 45,683 Increased By ▲ 976.01 (2.18%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 520.83 (2.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,187
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
800,452
482524hr
Sindh
278,545
Punjab
290,788
Balochistan
21,743
Islamabad
73,450
KPK
114,077
NCOC discuss restricting mass mobility on Eid-ul-Fitr to contain Covid-19

  • The NCOC session was held here chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar co-chaired by the National Coordinator NCOC.
APP Updated 27 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday discussed various considerations given to limiting public or mass mobility during the Eid holidays and setting up a tourism system to contain spiking Covid spread.

The NCOC session was held here chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar co-chaired by the National Coordinator NCOC.

The Forum had also considered the proposal for lockdown in cities with higher Coronavirus spread keeping in view the rate of increase in the spread of the Coronavirus.

The Forum was told that increase in the disease was leading to lack of facilities in Covid dedicated hospitals in the cities with higher disease prevalence.

The final decision on the lockdown would be taken after consultation with all stakeholders, the Forum decided.

The Forum was briefed that the proposed restrictions during the lockdown included closure of markets and malls (except essential services), ban on intercity public transport and complete closure of educational institutions.

The NCOC also reviewed the procedure for conducting the Cambridge examinations.

However, the Forum wasbtold that these examinations were being conducted as per the decision of the Ministry of Education.

The Forum has decided not to field more than 50 candidates in one examination center and also requested the Ministry of Education to ensure implementation of all safety measures while conducting the examinations.

The Forum also decided to initiate registration process for people between the ages of 40 and 50 that would begin tomorrow (Tuesday).

It was also decided to provide walk-in facility for vaccination to the citizens above 60 years of age.

The Forum was given a detailed briefing on the continuous supply of oxygen to the healthcare facilities where Oxygen supply was being monitored continuously.

The Forum asked the Commerce Ministry to come up with its own proposals for a relief package for the industrial sector, which was under constant pressure due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Forum also created a joint team of the Ministry of Commerce, Industries and Production and the Ministry of Health to ensure a steady supply of oxygen in the country.

