Pakistan
Capital reports 469 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours: NCOC
- According to an NCOC official, so far 73,450 cases were reported from the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), with 665 deaths while 59,993 patients had recovered completely.
26 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 cases continued to surge in the Federal Capital with 469 more persons infected with the deadly virus in city during the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Monday.
As many as 368 corona cases were reported on Sunday and 463 on Saturday.
According to an NCOC official, so far 73,450 cases were reported from the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), with 665 deaths while 59,993 patients had recovered completely.
