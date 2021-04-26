Pakistan
Reference against Robina Khalid adjourned till May 20
- The court adjourned hearing of the case as the prosecution witness didn't bring the relevant record.
26 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned Lok Virsa corruption reference till May 20, against PPP's leader Robina Khalid and others.
The hearing of the graft reference was adjourned without further proceeding due to leave of AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir.
Meanwhile, AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned hearing till May 3, in Safa Gold Mall reference against officers of Capital Development Authority (CDA).
