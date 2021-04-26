IHC rampage case: ATC extends 2 female lawyers bail

ISLAMABAD: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday extended the interim bail of two accused lawyers till May 11, in Islamabad High Court (IHC) rampage case.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Hassan heard the pre-arrest bail petition of Shaista Tabasam and Bushra Saleem advocates.

The petitioner's lawyer prayed the court to adjourned the hearing till next date which was granted by the court.

The court would announce its reserved judgment on bail case on May 11.

The two women lawyers were also named in case pertaining to attack on IHC building by a group of lawyers.