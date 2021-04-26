Covid claims six more lives, infects 727 others: CM Sindh

KARACHI: Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 727 new cases of COVID-19 emerged and six more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,605 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate which was lower than other provinces, except Balochistan.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 11,855 tests were conducted overnight with 727 new cases that constituted 6.1 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 3,578,180 samples have been tested against which eight percent or 279,271 cases have been detected, of them 94 percent or 262,639 have recovered, including 343 overnight.

The CM Sindh said that currently 12,027 patients were under treatment, of them 11,485 were in home isolation, nine at isolation centers and 533 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 509 patients was stated to be critical, including 43 shifted to ventilators.

According to the chief minister out of 727 new cases, Karachi has 258 cases, including 133 in East, 53 Malir, 29 central, 28 South, 13 Korangi and two West. Hyderabad has 140 cases, Shikarpur 58, Thatta and Sujawal 39 each, Larkana 26, Mirpurkhas 23, Dadu 22, Naushehroferoze 19, Shaheed Benazirabad 16, Ghotki and Jamshoro 14 each, kambar 12, Tando Allahyar and Badin eight each, Khairpur seven, Sanghar six, Sukkur three, Jacobabad and Matiari one each.