Appeal in Imran Farooq murder case adjourned

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned hearing of appeal of accused in murder case of MQM's leader Imran Farooq.

Main accused Mohsin Ali's lawyer concluded his arguments during this day hearing.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Babar Sattar heard the appeal filed by three accused who challenged their sentence awarded by the trial court.

Accused Moazam Ali's counsel argued that there was no record found which prove that his client had financially assisted accused Mohsin Ali or Kashif Khan.

If he had given money to travel agents for ticket then it should be proved through any bank transaction, he argued.

He further contended that there was nothing on record which showed that murder's instructions were given by Altaf Hussain.

The bench noted that the British investigator had given reference of Imran Farooq's diary and he also recorded statement before the court. The court said that the defense lawyer didn't argued or opposed this diary.

The lawyer said that there should be original diary before the court instead of only its translation document. There was also contradictions in statements of eye witnesses, he said.

The lawyer alleged that his client's text message to witness Akber Driver was tempered.

After this, the court adjourned further hearing of the case till Tuesday.