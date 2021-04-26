Gold prices increase Rs100 to Rs104,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs100 on Monday and was sold at Rs104,600 against its sale at Rs104,500 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs86 and was sold at Rs89,678 against its sale at Rs89,592 whereas the price of 22 karat went up to Rs82,204 from Rs82,126.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1350 and Rs1157.40 respectively.

The gold price in the international market increased by $3 witnessed and was traded at $1780 as compared $1777.