2190 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab on Monday

LAHORE: As many as 2190 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Monday, while the pandemic claimed 26 precious lives in 24 hours which turned the death toll to 7,990.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD),the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 290,788.

The P&SHD confirmed that 1,275 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,39 in Kasur,23 in Sheikhupura,2 in Nankana Sahib,143 in Rawalpindi,7 in Attock,20 in Jehlum,3 in Chakwal,19 in Gujranwala,2 in Hafizabad,3 in Mandi Bahauddin, 10 in Sialkot, 2 in Narowal,13 in Gujrat,126 in Faisalabad,5 in Toba Tek Singh,5 in Chiniot,32 in Jhang,37 in Sargodha, 4 in Mianwali,1 in Khushab,1 in Bhakkar,134 in Multan,73 in Vehari,20 in Khanewal,31 in Lodharan,6 in Muzaffargarh,18 in Dera Ghazi Khan,12 in Layyah,8 in Rajanpur,15 in Rahimyar Khan,37 in Bahawalpur,11 Bahawalnagar,13 in Okara,19 in Pakpattan and 21 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 4,501,634 tests for COVID-19,so far while 235,669 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.