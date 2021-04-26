Kissan Card to ensure subsidy in transparent manner: CM Buzdar

MULTAN: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday said that Kissan Card was launched to provide benefit of subsidy on seeds, fertilizers, pesticides and agriculture machinery in transparent manner.

Speaking during Kissan Card Launching ceremony, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, here, he said initially, subsidy of Rs 17 billions will be given to the farmers through Kissan Card.

CM Buzdar stated that farmers would obtain subsidy through registered shops. The holders of the Kissan Card will also get agriculture loans easily, he maintained.

Buzdar remarked that Kissan Card was part of PM’s Agriculture Productivity Enhancement Programme which comprised of Rs 300 billion.

Under Rs 300 billion package, the work on different schemes including brick- lining of water distributaries, modern technology, oil seed, modern machinery, drip irrigation, solar was in progress with rapid pace.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar also added that 3000 land record centres, out of total 8000, were being established in South Punjab. About Kissan Card, he stated that it would also be issued to tenants.