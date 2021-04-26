ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
ASC 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 87.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
DGKC 117.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.38%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HASCOL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUBC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (4.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
JSCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
KAPCO 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.97%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
LOTCHEM 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.8%)
MLCF 44.06 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.49%)
PAEL 32.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
PPL 88.55 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.59%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.58%)
TRG 181.10 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (2.9%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.11%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By ▲ 114 (2.38%)
BR30 25,627 Increased By ▲ 667.33 (2.67%)
KSE100 45,683 Increased By ▲ 976.01 (2.18%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 520.83 (2.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,187
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
800,452
482524hr
Sindh
278,545
Punjab
290,788
Balochistan
21,743
Islamabad
73,450
KPK
114,077
Pakistan

Bulls return, PSX gains 976 points, closes at 45,682 points

  • As many as 397 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 211 of them recorded gain and 170 sustained losses.
APP 26 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday turned around and witnessed bullish trend, gaining 976.01 points, with positive change of 2.18 per cent, closing at 45,682.77 points against 44,706.76 points on the last working day.

A total of 409,086,956 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 240,487,562 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs23.971 billion against Rs11.784 billion the previous day.

As many as 397 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 211 of them recorded gain and 170 sustained losses whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Telecard Limited with a volume of 55,047,000 shares and price per share of Rs16.02, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 53,626,309 and price per share of Rs176.17 and Unity Foods Ltd with volume of 26,430,060 and price per share of Rs30.87.

Abbott Lab XD witnessed maximum increase of Rs48.96 per share, closing at Rs779.98 followed by Nestle Pakistan XD, share prices of which increased by Rs40, closing at Rs5750.

Sapphire Tex recorded maximum decrease of Rs71.36 per share, closing at Rs898.63 whereas Mehmood Tex was runner up with the decrease of Rs35.08 per share, closing at Rs455.

