Engineering goods exports increased by 16.95pc in 9 months

ISLAMABAD: Engineering goods exports during first nine months of the fiscal year 2020-21 grew by 16.95 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-March 20-21, Engineering goods worth US$ 164,010 thousand exported as compared to worth US$ 140,243 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of electric fans increased by 26.83 per cent, worth US$ 21,189 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 16,717 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Other electrical machinery exports increased by 21.62 percent, worth US$ 32,840 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 27,003 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under view particular industries increased by 32.44 per cent, worth US$ 47.795 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 36.088 thousand of same period of last year.