Governor Sindh reviews response on complaints registered on Pakistan Citizens Portal

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday reviewed the performance of federal government departments with special reference to the response relating to complaints registered on Pakistan Citizens Portal (PCP), while presiding over a meeting at Governor’s House.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail directed all departments to expedite work to resolve the complaints and the feedback of the concerned complainant should also be sought by calling the citizens.

He said that government organizations are bound to serve people as governance system is linked with better coordination between public and government organizations.

He emphasized upon the federal government institutions to provide merit and transparency based services to the citizens and there should be a practical and effective mechanism in this regard.

The Governor Sindh further directed that immediate redressal of grievances and complaints should be satisfied with the timely departmental action.

He said that regular meetings would be held to review the performance in resolving the grievances received so that all the departments should realize their responsibilities.

According to the report, the dashboards of officers of 77 federal departments, during the first three months of 2021, were reviewed.

These federal departments, in the Sindh, province received more than 10386 public complaints, out of which 95 percent had been resolved, according to the report.

It says that as many as 34 percent people expressed satisfaction on the way the issues were settled.