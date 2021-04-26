ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
ASC 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 87.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
DGKC 117.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.38%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HASCOL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUBC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (4.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
JSCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
KAPCO 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.97%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
LOTCHEM 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.8%)
MLCF 44.06 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.49%)
PAEL 32.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
PPL 88.55 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.59%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.58%)
TRG 181.10 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (2.9%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.11%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By ▲ 114 (2.38%)
BR30 25,627 Increased By ▲ 667.33 (2.67%)
KSE100 45,683 Increased By ▲ 976.01 (2.18%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 520.83 (2.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,187
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
800,452
482524hr
Sindh
278,545
Punjab
290,788
Balochistan
21,743
Islamabad
73,450
KPK
114,077
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro holds 8-week highs against the dollar as dovish Fed weighs

  • The euro had given up the morning's gains by around midday on the continent, to stand 0.01% lower at $1.2095, clinging to its highest levels since the beginning of March.
  • The dollar index was down 0.11% at 90.80, its lowest level since March 3.
Reuters 26 Apr 2021

LONDON: The euro held at an eight-week high against the dollar on Monday despite a disappointing sentiment survey in Germany as expectations the US Federal Reserve will maintain its dovish stance at a policy meeting weighed on the greenback.

German business morale improved by less than expected in April as a third wave of COVID-19 infections and problems with supply of components in the industrial sector seemed to slow the recovery in Europe's largest economy.

Analysts however kept focusing on the general direction of travel of the economy, seen firmly on its way out of the COVID-19 crisis.

"Notwithstanding the slight disappointment in today's figures, the April Ifo results combine with other closely-watched surveys for the eurozone economy...in signalling momentum improvement at the start of Q2," commented economist Ricardo Amaro at Oxford Economics.

On Friday, the common currency posted its biggest daily gains since early February after positive data on European services and manufacturing activity lifted sentiment.

Adding to the optimism, a source told Reuters that the German government has raised its growth forecast for this year to 3.5%, compared with the 3% growth it was expecting back in January.

The euro had given up the morning's gains by around midday on the continent, to stand 0.01% lower at $1.2095, clinging to its highest levels since the beginning of March.

The dollar index was down 0.11% at 90.80, its lowest level since March 3.

The Fed's next meeting ends on Wednesday, and while no major policy changes are expected, investors will pay close attention to comments from Chairman Jerome Powell.

Powell is likely to face questions over whether an improving labour market and rising coronavirus vaccinations warrant a withdrawal of monetary easing, but most analysts expect him to say such talk is premature, which would put downward pressure on Treasury yields and the dollar.

"The Fed has managed to convince the market that it is in no position to begin contemplating tapering, never mind raising rates, for - in their own words - 'some time'," John Velis, a strategist at BNY Mellon wrote to clients.

The dollar stood at 107.77 yen, close to its lowest since March 4.

The British pound was 0.1% higher at $1.3894, adding to a 0.3% gain in the previous session.

In emerging markets, the Turkish lira weakened to as much as 8.48 versus the dollar, close to its record low of 8.58 reached in early November.

The currency, among the worst performers in emerging markets this year due to worsening relations with the United States and worries about a dovish central bank governor, recouped some losses during the morning and was last quoted at 8.3150.

The onshore yuan edged up to 6.4841 per dollar, just shy of a six-week high.

Elsewhere, the Australian and New Zealand dollars rose toward one-month highs.

In the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin reclaimed the $50,000 mark, jumping over 8% and on course to snap five straight days of losses exacerbated by US President Joe Biden's plan to raise capital gains taxes for wealthy investors.

Euro Oxford Economics European forex market Ricardo Amaro

Euro holds 8-week highs against the dollar as dovish Fed weighs

We need to strengthen public health and social protection systems, PM tells UN's ESCAP session

India reports more than 352,991 new COVID cases in 24 hours, setting a fresh global record

Agriculture sector is being linked to CPEC to facilitate farming community: PM

All educational institutions in Sindh closed as province reports 952 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

COVID vaccine registration for people over 40 years opens tomorrow

Pakistan's coronavirus cases cross 800,000 mark

Pakistan's inclusion on travel Red List not meant for punishment, says UK envoy

Shafqat Mahmood wishes students luck as CIE exams begin amid third COVID-19 wave

'Sham' Libya trials sentence 22 to death: Amnesty

EU chief says vaccinated US tourists to be able to visit

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters