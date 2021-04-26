ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
ASC 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 87.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
DGKC 117.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.38%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HASCOL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUBC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (4.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
JSCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
KAPCO 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.97%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
LOTCHEM 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.8%)
MLCF 44.06 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.49%)
PAEL 32.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
PPL 88.55 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.59%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.58%)
TRG 181.10 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (2.9%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.11%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By ▲ 114 (2.38%)
BR30 25,627 Increased By ▲ 667.33 (2.67%)
KSE100 45,683 Increased By ▲ 976.01 (2.18%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 520.83 (2.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,187
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
800,452
482524hr
Sindh
278,545
Punjab
290,788
Balochistan
21,743
Islamabad
73,450
KPK
114,077
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Engineers urge PM to utilize PSM oxygen plant as Pakistan battle COVID

  • It informed that a single oxygen-producing plant at PSM has the capacity to produce 260 tons of oxygen per day equivalent to 25,000 oxygen field cylinders per day.
Ali Ahmed 26 Apr 2021

The National Engineers Welfare Association (NEWA), is a platform for engineers in Pakistan, has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to utilize Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) steel mill plant can fill 25,000 cylinders daily.

NEWA, a registered body of engineers, has sent a letter to the Prime Minister, in which it has offered to provide professional services for the rehabilitation of PSM oxygen plants.

“As you are aware we are now fighting a battle against the third wave covid-19. Our healthcare and medical resources are slowly reaching the limits. The most important factor that is causing the death of 100s and 1000s hospitalized covid patients is the lack of oxygen supply available to different hospitals and medical facilities across Pakistan,” read the letter.

“We wish to inform and bring into your kind knowledge that Pakistan Steel Mills has two state-of-the-art oxygen-producing plants that were manufactured in France, imported to Pakistan and installed at Pakistan Steel Mills to be used in the process of steelmaking,” it said.

It informed that a single oxygen-producing plant at PSM has the capacity to produce 260 tons of oxygen per day equivalent to 25,000 oxygen field cylinders per day.

“These plants have been shut down since 2015 looking into a grave situation we would like to request your immediate action in restoring one of the two oxygen production plants at Pakistan Steel Mills to be fully operational,” it stated.

The letter stated that they are a team of highly qualified engineers who are also former employees of PSM. “If you wish we can initiate this project which will help Pakistan in combating the current situation of covid-19.”

The offer comes after oxygen producers have warned that Pakistan may face a similar situation like India which is struggling with the shortage of oxygen gas for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

An official of Pakistan Oxygen Limited, an oxygen-producing company, told The News that 100 percent of oxygen produced by the company is being supplied to the healthcare facilities due to an increase in its demand as Pakistan battles the third coronavirus wave.

"If cases continue to rise, hospitals may face shortage of oxygen as we are producing at our maximum capacity," the official added. The official added that oxygen produced in the country is used for both treatments of respiratory problems as well as in the industry.

Pakistan PM PSM COVID19 Oxygen plants NEWA engineers

Engineers urge PM to utilize PSM oxygen plant as Pakistan battle COVID

India reports more than 352,991 new COVID cases in 24 hours, setting a fresh global record

Agriculture sector is being linked to CPEC to facilitate farming community: PM

All educational institutions in Sindh closed as province reports 952 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

COVID vaccine registration for people over 40 years opens tomorrow

Pakistan's coronavirus cases cross 800,000 mark

Pakistan's inclusion on travel Red List not meant for punishment, says UK envoy

Shafqat Mahmood wishes students luck as CIE exams begin amid third COVID-19 wave

'Sham' Libya trials sentence 22 to death: Amnesty

EU chief says vaccinated US tourists to be able to visit

US, Britain rush supplies to virus-stricken India

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters