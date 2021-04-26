Markets
Tokyo stocks close higher on bargain-hunting
- The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.36 percent.
26 Apr 2021
TOKYO: Tokyo stocks recovered early losses and closed higher Monday on bargain-hunting with investors shifting their focus to corporate results, which get into full swing this week.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.36 percent, or 105.60 points, to 29,126.23, while the broader Topix index gained 0.17 percent, or 3.17 points, to 1,918.15.
