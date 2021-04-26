Hong Kong stocks begin with gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened Monday morning slightly higher following a strong finish on Wall Street at the end of last week and as investors look ahead to a meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.10 percent, or 27.70 points, to 29,106.45.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.29 percent, or 9.94 points, at 3,484.11, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.32 percent, or 7.38 points, at 2,305.93.