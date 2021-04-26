ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
Pakistan

Pakistan's coronavirus cases cross 800,000 mark

  • 4,825 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.
  • Country's death toll stands at 17,187.
Aisha Mahmood 26 Apr 2021

Pakistan's coronavirus tally crossed 800,000 mark on Monday after 4,825 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

The country's tally stands at 800,452 now. During the last 24 hours, 50,161 tests were conducted across the country, taking the total number of tests conducted to 11,588,932.

The country's positivity ratio stands at 9.61%. There are now 89,219 active coronavirus cases in-country, while 4,862 are critical cases. During the past 24 hours, 70 people also lost their lives to the virus. Pakistan has so far reported 17,187 deaths from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the total number of people to recover from the virus jumped to 694,046 after 4,234 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has warned that the third wave of COVID-19 is more dangerous than the previous ones. In order to curtail the spread of the virus, the government has imposed smart lockdown in different cities and coronavirus hotspot areas.

All provinces as well as Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) have sought services of the armed forces to get the coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) enforced.

Coronavirus lockdown Pakistan cases coronavirus cases third COVID wave

Pakistan's coronavirus cases cross 800,000 mark

