ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,187
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
800,452
482524hr
Sindh
278,545
Punjab
290,788
Balochistan
21,743
Islamabad
73,450
KPK
114,077
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX remains under pressure: BRIndex100 loses 72.8 points

Recorder Review 26 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange remained under pressure during the outgoing week ended on April 23, as the investors opted to offload their holdings on their concerns over spreading Corona virus cases and lockdown in different parts in the country.

BRIndex100 lost 72.8 points on week-on-week basis to close at 4,798.89 points. Average daily trading volumes stood at 307.577 million shares.

BRIndex30 declined by 684.32 points to close at 25,003.95 with average daily trading volumes of 193.248 million shares.

KSE-100 index plunged by 598.87 points on week-on-week basis and closed at 44,706.76 points. Trading activities remained low as average daily volumes decreased by 9.6 percent to 332.74 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 368.01 million shares. Average daily trading value declined by 3.0 percent to Rs 14.79 billion.

The foreign investors turned net buyers of shares worth $7.3 million this week, with notable buying in the Banking ($2.4 million) and Technology ($4.8 million) sectors. On the other hand, Companies ($5.3 million) and Mutual Funds ($7.7 million) emerged as key net sellers. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 115 billion during this week to Rs 7.789 trillion.

An analyst at AKD Securities said that the weak sentiment of the last week continued to derail investors’ confidence in the stock market with KSE-100 loosing 599 points during the week, closing at 44,707 points, down 1.32 percent. First, the political uncertainty and shutter down calls by religious leaders caved the market, secondly the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases across the country with NCOC seriously thinking of imposing lock-downs in major cities shattered market’s confidence during the week.

Though, support was expected to be provided by impressive results posted by Banks and Engineering sector which surpassed market expectations but due to overall uncertainty in the country, the market remained jittery.

Sector-wise, amongst major sectors, Engineering and Cements lost 5.98 percent and 3.05 percent respectively despite showing remarkable results whereas E&Ps and Autos witnessed flattish performance. Overall, sector wise major laggards were Cable and Electricals and Refinery, down by 6.08 percent and 4.64 percent respectively.

Stock wise, top performers include HMB (up 13.6 percent), NBP (up 13.4 percent), PSX (up 13.2 percent), OLPL (up 8.3 percent) and GADT (up 6.7 percent) whereas laggards were HINOON (down 9.6 percent), ATRL (down 9.5 percent), EPCL (down 9.2 percent), LOTCHEM (down 9.1 percent) and FML (down 8.9 percent).

An analyst at JS Global Capital said the KSE-100 Index closed down 599 points (minus 1.3 percent on week-on-week basis), with almost similar participation as seen last week. While political noise slightly subsided this week, the increasing COVID cases kept investors cautious of fresh buying, as the government warned for amplified steps, including lockdowns, to control the spread of the virus.

On the sector front, Ministry of Energy is expected to submit a new Refinery Policy to the ECC next week, providing incentives for existing players as well. The Refinery sector closed down 4.6 percent this week. Moreover, higher than expected results in Banks led to the sector outperforming the KSE-100 index by 7.2 percent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX PSX Live PSX Volume BRIndex100 BRIndex100 gains PSX timings

PSX remains under pressure: BRIndex100 loses 72.8 points

PTI’s ongoing tenure: Agri sector has benefitted the most: PM

40pc payment to IPPs: PD seeks Rs90bn supplementary grant

Qatar Petroleum plans debut dollar public bond sale

Health minister suspended: Fire kills 82 at Iraqi Covid hospital

‘FBR cannot probe investment of non-resident Pakistanis’

Sindh govt seeks Army’s deployment

Army deployment in provinces except Sindh notified

US commander says steps to end Afghan mission launched

Implementation of SOPs responsibility of civil admin: Fawad

Sunken missing Indonesian submarine found cracked open by rescuers

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.