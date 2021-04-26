ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PTI’s ongoing tenure: Agri sector has benefitted the most: PM

Zulfiqar Ahmad 26 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday pledged to hold free and fair general elections in the country as all out efforts are being made to introduce electronic voting system in 2023 to get rid of poll rigging.

PM Khan was speaking via a video link on the occasion of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) 25th foundation day and said that more than two decades ago, he formed the party in view of the fact that corruption was damaging the country.

He said that state-of-the-art electronic voting system are going to introduced which would ensure free and fair elections in the country so that losing political parties couldn’t allege rigging.

The prime minister said that the rampant corruption has destroyed the country and added that no nation in the world can prosper unless it roots out corrupt practices especially of its ruling class.

The PM said that nations are not destroyed due to lack of resources or wars but corruption is the root cause of the destruction of any nation.

He said that corruption can only be eradicated from society by improving justice system, adding after forming the government in 2018, he rescued the county from ‘bankruptcy’ as the country's foreign exchange reserves were exhausted and were under huge debt.

He claimed that due to his government’s efforts, the country’s economy is now booming and all sectors particularly agriculture has benefited the most during his tenure.

“The rupee has appreciated against the dollar. The help of friendly countries including Saudi Arabia, China and United Arab Emirates (UAE) has also played an important role in saving the country from bankruptcy,” he added.

Speaking about the future course of action and wealth creation to further develop the country, PM Khan said that the government is creating two new cities in Sindh and a central business district in Lahore which will add billions to the national exchequer.

The PM also shed light on several other initiatives of the PTI government, including the construction of dams and the launch of the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Project to tackle climate change.

“The PTI has taken steps to make Pakistan a welfare state – a move which no other government had taken before. These steps include the issuance of health cards in two provinces, the construction of a shelter home, housing loans,” he added.

Above all, he said that the PTI government is fighting for the supremacy of law in the country, which is a battle for the soul of Pakistan.

