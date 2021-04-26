ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
Public places: Pre-fabricated toilets to be constructed: CDA

APP 26 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Efforts are afoot to set up as many as 200 pre-fabricated toilets in the city to facilitate the citizens in responding the nature’s call at public places, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Member Finance.

Talking to APP, he said the CDA’s directorates of Environment and Sanitation had already issued tenders for establishment of off-the-rack toilets at parks, picnic spots, jogging tracks, markets, highways and bus terminals.

The senior official said upgradation of more than 100 public washrooms was already underway and expected to finish soon.

He said the initiative was being taken in line with the directions of apex court which had ordered for construction of 500 toilets at the city’s public places.

To a query, he said remaining 200 toilets would also be built in the next couple of months.

Earlier, CDA Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed, in a recent talk with APP, said the civic agency would set up at least one toilet each for males and females at all public parks.

Capital Development Authority CDA public places toilets Pre fabricated toilets

