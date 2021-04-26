Home-based female tailoring, baking business go online

ISLAMABAD: Amid Covid-19 3rd wave, a large number of ‘home based female tailoring and baking businesses’ are thriving elsewhere in the country and experimenting with unique ideas to cater the odd-hour demands of the customers with offering special discounts through social media websites.

“Small businesses of various commodities had suffered in the past few years, however, various online platforms provided them an opportunity to keep their baking and tailoring businesses active in challenging times”, home based female tailor claimed while speaking to a private news channel.

A large number of people young and old mostly prefer to gift cupcakes and designer cakes to people these days and demand for online home based cakes is high, said a young baking expert.

“We retailers of clothing and baking special cakes on birthday and wedding ceremonies are now using free platforms to connect with buyers”, said another women.

Since the start of the stay-at-home government order owing prevailing corona virus in the country, majority of the customers are likely to prefer buying and stitching clothes stuff online instead of visiting the shops physically to avoid interaction with people, said another female retailer who owned a E tailoring business.

A women tailor, who has been stitching women’s clothes at home for the past 20 years, said sewing clothes is the only source of revenue for thousands of women in the city and E-platforms and coronations provided them an opportunity to flourish their businesses.