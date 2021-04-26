ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
Mega corruption cases: Probe will be brought to logical conclusion: NAB

26 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chair-man National Accountability Bureau (NAB) former Justice Javed Iqbal on Sunday said that the investigation into billion of rupee mega corruption sugar, flour, money laundering, fake accounts, abuse of authority, assets beyond means and fake housing society scams would be brought to logical conclusion without caring about any pressure or intimidation as per law.

In a press release issued here, he said that NAB took action against all those who were untouchable against whom any punitive measures were incomprehensible. He said that NAB had filed 1,269 references against such influential elements in various accountability courts where law will take its own course of action.

NAB and corruption can’t go together but NAB and Pakistan go together. During the last three years, NAB has directly or indirectly recovered Rs487 billion and deposited in the national exchequer.

He advised all those who criticize NAB unheard to have a look over the performance of NAB and also read NAB Ordinance; as NAB since its inception has recovered unprecedented Rs790 billion which is the best performance of any anti Corruption organization.

The performance of NAB was lauded by reputed national and international organizations he added.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB Sugar MONEY LAUNDERING fake accounts case flour mega corruption cases fake accounts logical conclusion

