Speakers pay rich homage to I A Rehman

APP 26 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The speakers during a special webinar paid a rich homage to I A Rehman, Pakistan’s iconic human rights activist and journalist, while terming his death as a huge loss for the country.

The webinar ‘Remembering the work and life of I A Rehman’ was held by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).

Speaking on the occasion Secretary General, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Harris Khalique, while highlighting the diverse aspects of the life of late I. A. Rehman, said Mr Rehman had the quality of conveying his stance without offending the person’s self-esteem and was polite enough in taking exception from his views.

“He was the shield of Pakistan’s Human Rights Commission,” Khalique said and added that Rehman would be remembered for a strong voice against the forced disappearance cases, voicing for peace between Pakistan and India as well as for the regional peace and standing for democracy and freedom of speech in Pakistan.

Ahmed Saleem, Senior Fellow at SDPI, was of view that after the demise of Faiz Ahmed Faiz, I. A. Rehman was the person who pursued his mission. He has always been committed with his mission and passions. He said Human Rights Commission of Pakistan would have a daunting task of perusing his ideals. He suggested that SDPI should compile his writing in a shape of book for the future generation.

Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director, SDPI, said, “He contributed to the progress and development of the country and its people through his thoughts and literature”.

Dr Suleri said that I A Rehman was the guardian of those who had no guardians and was a great mentor and a true champion of democracy in the region.

Senior journalist, Asma Sherazi, while recalling her memories with IA Rehman, said he had always been very concerned for the people of Pakistan. Rehman’s memories were guiding principles for us, she added.

Social activist, Karamat Ali, was of view that the vacuum created by the demise of I A Rehman could not be filled by a single person but with a collective effort they could take his mission forward.

Dr Shafqat Mehmood, Senior Researcher at SDPI, while recalling his memories with I A Rehman, said he was a versatile scholar and had the quality to speak extempore on any topic. He added further that Rehman worked for realizing the true role of civil society and journalism in Pakistan.

Dr Humaira Ashfaq, while moderating the session, said I. A. Rehman was true friend of humanity and literature even in these times of crisis. Shehzada Zulfiqar, senior journalist based in Balochistan, said I A Rehman had special love for Balochistan and its people. Hence, his demise deprived the province from a kind guardian. Badar Alam from SDPI, also shared various aspects of the life of I A Rehman with the participants and said that he has always been a great mentor for juniors.

