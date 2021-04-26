Ex-project manager ERKF dies of Covid-19

PESHAWAR: Former Project Manager Economic Revitalization of KP and FATA (ERKF) Project, Asad Mahmood died due to Covid-19 here in a local hospital on Saturday night. He was 40 years old. Late Asad Mahmood was known as competent and highly diligent persons and has served in various local and international organizations. Currently, he is the Consultant of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Action Plan for the development of the newly merged districts (NMDs) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

His funeral prayers were offered at his native village Pashtoon Ghari, district Nowshera and buried in ancestral graveyard.

