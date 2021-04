PTI MPA Mir Sheharyar joins PPP

KARACHI: A Sindh lawmaker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has ditched the party and joined Pakistan People’s Party on Sunday.

PTI MPA Sardar Mir Sheharyar Khan announced to join Pakistan People’s Party in his meeting with PPP Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Sardar Mir Sheharyar won the Sindh assembly’s seat on the PTI ticket in 2018. He would resign from the PS-18 Obaro seat and contest by-election on a PPP ticket. Sardar Mir Sheharyar was unhappy with his party during the recent Senate elections.