ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,187
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
800,452
482524hr
Sindh
278,545
Punjab
290,788
Balochistan
21,743
Islamabad
73,450
KPK
114,077
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Barty wins Stuttgart title

AFP 26 Apr 2021

STUTTGART, (Germany): World number one Ashleigh Barty earned her third WTA title this year by beating Aryna Sabalenka in the final of Stuttgart’s clay-court tournament on Sunday.

After winning in Miami and a pre-Australian Open event in Melbourne on hard court, Barty added the Stuttgart title, her first tournament on clay this season, as the 2019 French Open winner gears up for Roland Garros next month.

A day after her 25th birthday, the Australian rallied from losing the first set to claim a 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 win over Sabalenka, who needed a medical time-out after the second set for an adductor injury.

“Get healthy, get well - you’ll be back in no time,” Barty wished Sabalenka at the end of an “incredible week” for the Australian, who then played the doubles final with partner Jennifer Brady. Despite playing the third set with her right leg strapped, Sabalenka even broke Barty at 3-1 in the decider, but ultimately failed to add Stuttgart to January’s triumph in Abu Dhabi. The 22-year-old said she hopes to be fit for the clay-court tournament in Madrid, which starts Thursday.

“I gave it my all even with the injury, but she played really well,” said Sabalenka, who first felt the adductor tighten at the end of the opening set. “I gave her the opportunity and she took it, she’s playing really well on clay, it suits her game. “I hoped the medical time-out would help me. I am just happy that I was able to play on.”

WTA Aryna Sabalenka Ashleigh Barty Stuttgart title

Barty wins Stuttgart title

PTI’s ongoing tenure: Agri sector has benefitted the most: PM

40pc payment to IPPs: PD seeks Rs90bn supplementary grant

Qatar Petroleum plans debut dollar public bond sale

Health minister suspended: Fire kills 82 at Iraqi Covid hospital

‘FBR cannot probe investment of non-resident Pakistanis’

Sindh govt seeks Army’s deployment

Army deployment in provinces except Sindh notified

US commander says steps to end Afghan mission launched

Implementation of SOPs responsibility of civil admin: Fawad

Sunken missing Indonesian submarine found cracked open by rescuers

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.