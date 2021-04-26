ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
Opinion

Army has been called in to help enforce Covid-19 SOPs

Shahida Warsi 26 Apr 2021

The government was left with no other option but to call in army to assist the police and other law enforcement agencies to implement Covid-19 SOPs. The dangerous surge in daily Covid-19 cases is badly telling on our health facilities to deal with the situation effectively. In other words, our health system seems to have reached its limits. For example, the premier health institution of the country Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has requested the Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations to shift the burden of growing Covid-19 cases to other hospitals of the federal capital as PIMS was unable to help provide oxygen to “all the patients.”

Moreover, the country’s economy is already in dire straits, which certainly adds insult to injury. Prevention is better than cure as it’s easier to stop something happening in the first place than to repair the damage after it has happened. Hence the need for strictly observing all the Covid-19-related SOPs in order to contain this pandemic’s spread.

Shahida Warsi (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SOPs PIMS COVID19 third COVID wave

Shahida Warsi

Army has been called in to help enforce Covid-19 SOPs

