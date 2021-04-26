ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,187
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
800,452
482524hr
Sindh
278,545
Punjab
290,788
Balochistan
21,743
Islamabad
73,450
KPK
114,077
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Minister visits missing persons’ sit-in

PPI 26 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Information and Religious Affairs Syed Nasir Hussain Shah visited ongoing sit-in for missing persons in front of Quaid’s Moseluem and expressed solidarity with the participants, including victim families.

Allama Ahmad Iqbal Rizvi, Allama Haider Abbas, Allama Mubashir Hassan, Nasir Hussain Shirazi, Allama Sadiq Jafari and Allama Aqeel Moosa and other leaders of the Joint Action Committee were also present on the occasion, according to a statement issued on Sunday.

Addressing the participants of the sit-in, Shah said that stance of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on the issue of missing persons was very clear as party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had raised this issue at every forum. The minister assured the participants that the Sindh government was standing with them on their legitimate demand of recovery of their beloveds. “We are trying our best to solve the issue of missing persons so that all return to their homes,” the minister added.

Shah said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had given clear instructions to the Sindh police to take measures whatever they could do to resolve missing persons’ issues.

He said they valued the feelings and emotions of people sitting here and were well aware of the sufferings of families who’s beloveds were missing.

“PPP is also ready to sit with you in sit-in,” the minister said. He said that our mothers, sisters and senior citizens were sitting here in the month of holy Ramazan. Blessed nights of Ramazan Kareem are coming ahead and I request you all to postpone the sit-in.

Syed Murad Ali Shah protest Syed Nasir Hussain Shah missing persons

Minister visits missing persons’ sit-in

PTI’s ongoing tenure: Agri sector has benefitted the most: PM

40pc payment to IPPs: PD seeks Rs90bn supplementary grant

Qatar Petroleum plans debut dollar public bond sale

Health minister suspended: Fire kills 82 at Iraqi Covid hospital

‘FBR cannot probe investment of non-resident Pakistanis’

Sindh govt seeks Army’s deployment

Army deployment in provinces except Sindh notified

US commander says steps to end Afghan mission launched

Implementation of SOPs responsibility of civil admin: Fawad

Sunken missing Indonesian submarine found cracked open by rescuers

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.