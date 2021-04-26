Minister visits missing persons’ sit-in

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Information and Religious Affairs Syed Nasir Hussain Shah visited ongoing sit-in for missing persons in front of Quaid’s Moseluem and expressed solidarity with the participants, including victim families.

Allama Ahmad Iqbal Rizvi, Allama Haider Abbas, Allama Mubashir Hassan, Nasir Hussain Shirazi, Allama Sadiq Jafari and Allama Aqeel Moosa and other leaders of the Joint Action Committee were also present on the occasion, according to a statement issued on Sunday.

Addressing the participants of the sit-in, Shah said that stance of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on the issue of missing persons was very clear as party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had raised this issue at every forum. The minister assured the participants that the Sindh government was standing with them on their legitimate demand of recovery of their beloveds. “We are trying our best to solve the issue of missing persons so that all return to their homes,” the minister added.

Shah said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had given clear instructions to the Sindh police to take measures whatever they could do to resolve missing persons’ issues.

He said they valued the feelings and emotions of people sitting here and were well aware of the sufferings of families who’s beloveds were missing.

“PPP is also ready to sit with you in sit-in,” the minister said. He said that our mothers, sisters and senior citizens were sitting here in the month of holy Ramazan. Blessed nights of Ramazan Kareem are coming ahead and I request you all to postpone the sit-in.