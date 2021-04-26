Public sector organizations: KP PAC orders performance audit

PESHAWAR: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of KP Assembly has directed the high ups concerned with audit and accounts to focus on performance audit with sole aim to ensure good governance and eradicate corruption from the public sector organizations, said an official news release issued here on Sunday.

However, the committee has expressed satisfaction on recovery ratios of the Food Department and especially lauded its steps for increasing supply of wheat in nook and corner of the province as well as normalising its rate during the upcoming holy month of Ramazan.

The observation was made during meeting of the PAC on disposing audit paras on fiscal anomalies in Food Department.

The meeting of the PAC sub-committee on Food Department was chaired by MPA Mohammad Idrees at KP Assembly Secretariat Peshawar. Besides, MPA Inayatullah high ups of the food, law, finance and audit and accounts departments also attended the meeting.

The committee expressed satisfaction on process of recoveries. However, it referred cases of certain fiscal irregularities to the concerned sub committees for verification. The committee further asked the Audit and Accounts officials to avoid creating audit paras based on merely raising objections on petty matters that did not tantamount to yielding financial benefits to the public exchequer rather resulting in waste of precious time and energy of the government departments.

The audit authorities are in fact custodians of the public money and they must endeavour with ultimate goal of stopping fiscal wastage and providing maximum relief to the poor masses. The committee asked departments for expediting the process of recoveries in respect of damages caused to public funds during the under Pera periods including loss due to delay of recoveries from defaulters.

