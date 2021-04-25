ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
Pakistan

Artificial price-hike not be tolerated: CM

  • He said that fruits and vegetables were being sold at Agri Fair Price Shops at the old rates of 2018.
APP 25 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that an artificial increase in prices of essential commodities will not be tolerated and the government will go to the last extend for providing relief to people as well as controlling the prices of edibles.

In a statement on Sunday, he said that no one would be allowed to exploit people. He said that 313 Ramazan bazaars had been set up in the province for providing relief to masses where 10-kg flour bag was available at the rate of Rs 375.

He said that fruits and vegetables were being sold at Agri Fair Price Shops at the old rates of 2018. A zero tolerance policy had been adopted against those who were involved in artificial price-hike of sugar in the province.

He directed the provincial price control committees to further accelerate crackdown on profiteers, hoarders and submit a report to the CM office in this regard.

The chief minister said that the government would continue taking action against such elements. "I am personally monitoring the Ramazan Package implementation," he added.

Usman Buzdar

Artificial price-hike not be tolerated: CM

