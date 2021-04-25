Pakistan
CM urges people to follow SOPs
- The CM urged people to stay at home and remain safe and avoid going out unnecessarily.
Updated 25 Apr 2021
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has urged the people to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent c.
In a statement on Sunday, the chief minister said that pressure on hospitals was increasing due to the increase in coronavirus affectees. The increase in the death rate was alarming, he added.
The facemask was the only preventative measure and human lives could be saved by following coronavirus SOPs.
The CM urged people to stay at home and remain safe and avoid going out unnecessarily.
He said that rush in market places was resulting in the rapid increase in corona affectees.
The situation could lead to drastic measures if precautionary steps were not taken, he added.
Implementing COVID SOPs: Govt approves deployment of army in provinces, except Sindh
CM urges people to follow SOPs
FM Qureshi thanks Turkey for giving impetus to Afghan peace process
Lahore's COVID test positivity rate increased to 20 percent, says Rashid
One billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally
India asks Twitter to take down some tweets critical of its COVID-19 handling
Sindh govt seeks army's help to enforce coronavirus SOPs
COVID-19: Pakistan reports 118 deaths, 5,611 new infections during 24 hours
Govt hints at imposing countrywide lockdown
RDA deposits exceed $1bn in 7 months
Discos management contracts in sell-off process: PC to propose to CCoP to include provincial stakes
Lebanon launches first electric car despite crisis
Read more stories
Comments