CM urges people to follow SOPs

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has urged the people to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent c.

In a statement on Sunday, the chief minister said that pressure on hospitals was increasing due to the increase in coronavirus affectees. The increase in the death rate was alarming, he added.

The facemask was the only preventative measure and human lives could be saved by following coronavirus SOPs.

The CM urged people to stay at home and remain safe and avoid going out unnecessarily.

He said that rush in market places was resulting in the rapid increase in corona affectees.

The situation could lead to drastic measures if precautionary steps were not taken, he added.