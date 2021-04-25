ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,117
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
795,627
561124hr
Sindh
277,593
Punjab
288,598
Balochistan
21,618
Islamabad
72,981
KPK
113,121
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sufficient Oxygen available for coronavirus patients in Punjab: Yasmin

  • She vowed that by the end of May, the Punjab would successfully complete vaccination of 50 years and above age group citizens across the province.
APP 25 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Sunday that sufficient oxygen was available for coronavirus patients in the hospitals across the province.

Addressing a press conference, she said the health department had imposed a ban on elective or scheduled operation in the hospitals for two weeks to save oxygen, adding that the Industrial Secretary had also been asked to cut short the supply of oxygen to factories for a few weeks to avoid any emergency need of oxygen for coronavirus cases.

The minister said that a sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was also available in the province, adding that 391,000 doses were available in the stock, whereas 250,000 more doses were coming on Monday.

She said the rate of vaccination to citizens in Punjab was higher than the other provinces of the country, adding that 934,170 citizens had so far been vaccinated altogether.

The minister informed that a special bus service on specific routes of big cities were being introduced for citizens to come and go for vaccination centres.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said the province had witnessed a significant increase in coronavirus positivity rate to 20 per cent in the provincial capital while 27 and 23 per cent in Faisalabad and Multan, respectively.

She said, in Lahore, 21 hospitals of the public sector while 26 hospitals of the private sectors were providing healthcare facilities to coronavirus patients.

She vowed that by the end of May, the Punjab would successfully complete vaccination of 50 years and above age group citizens across the province.

She said that several helplines had been established for citizens including 042-99211136 and 03041111781 besides 1033 and 1122.

The minister urged the people to wear masks and practice social distancing. She warned that in case of violation of SOPs, the government was thinking of complete lockdown, however she added that commercial activities were also as important.

Coronavirus Yasmin Rashid coronavirus cases

Sufficient Oxygen available for coronavirus patients in Punjab: Yasmin

FM Qureshi thanks Turkey for giving impetus to Afghan peace process

Lahore's COVID test positivity rate increased to 20 percent, says Rashid

One billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally

India asks Twitter to take down some tweets critical of its COVID-19 handling

Sindh govt seeks army's help to enforce coronavirus SOPs

COVID-19: Pakistan reports 118 deaths, 5,611 new infections during 24 hours

Govt hints at imposing countrywide lockdown

RDA deposits exceed $1bn in 7 months

Discos management contracts in sell-off process: PC to propose to CCoP to include provincial stakes

Lebanon launches first electric car despite crisis

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters