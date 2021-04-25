ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
Pakistan

Corona virus claims 37 more lives in KP

  • In the last 24 hours, 12 people have died of the virus in Peshawar with 12 more the total number of deaths in Peshawar from corona virus reached to 1608.
APP 25 Apr 2021

PESHAWAR: Corona virus claimed 37 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours, an official of the Health Department said here Sunday.

With the 37 more deaths, the death toll from Corona in the province has risen to 3,103 and 981 more people were infected with coronavirus.

The total number of corona cases in the province has reached 113,121, the health department official said. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 840 patients infected with corona recovered and the total number of people recovering from Corona in the province has reached 95,515.

In the last 24 hours, 12 people have died of the virus in Peshawar with 12 more the total number of deaths in Peshawar from corona virus reached to 1608.

The official said that 251 more people were infected with Corona and the number of corona cases in Peshawar has reached 44,531.

He said that they have conducted 7,848 new tests in the province and thus the total of 1.545, 869 tests have been conducted in the province so far.

The number of active cases in the province has reached 14,503, the health department official said.

