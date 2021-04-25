ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
Efforts afoot to develop scenic resort at Thandiani: Zulfikar Bukhari

APP 25 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Efforts were afoot to develop a mesmerizing tourist resort at 300 kanals land of Thandiani, located in Abbottabad district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, National Tourism Coordination Board Chairman Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari has said.

He confirmed the development on his twitter account while sharing images of the invitation given in the press to invite expression of interest (EOI) from local and international firms for development of a scenic resort at Thandiani.

“Calling private sector to participate in developing tourism resorts at the beautiful & scenic Thandiani. Merely a few hours from the capital, this spot is perfect for a summer retreat or a winter getaway with great accessibility,” Zulfikar Bukhari, who also holds portfolio of the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis, tweeted.

According to the details, EOI was invited from reputed firms for the outsourcing of 300 kanals land of Thandiani for development of an International standard resort with all the amenities through national competitive bidding process on long term lease for a period of 99 years.

The bids shall be opened on July 27 by the Bid Evaluation Committee in the presence of bidders or their representatives.

An official source in Galayat Development Authority told APP that the resort would be built with primary focus on environment friendliness and sustainability. The initiative was taken to promote responsible tourism in the region, he added.

He said tree-cutting and construction in designated forest area would be prohibited strictly. The forest area would only be allowed for outdoor activities such as walking tracks and camping.

The official added that the developer would be required to keep a balance during development of the area with a sustainable and wide access road, public parks, green belts and other required facilities.

The developer would also required to have a proper solid waste and sewerage management plan for the resort, he noted.

