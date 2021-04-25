ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,117
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
795,627
561124hr
Sindh
277,593
Punjab
288,598
Balochistan
21,618
Islamabad
72,981
KPK
113,121
Pakistan win toss and bat against Zimbabwe

  • Captain Babar Azam's decision was influenced by the fact that the team batting first successfully defended their total in the previous two matches.
AFP 25 Apr 2021

HARARE: Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat against Zimbabwe on Sunday in the third and final Twenty20 international at Harare Sports Club with the series level at 1-1.

Captain Babar Azam's decision was influenced by the fact that the team batting first successfully defended their total in the previous two matches.

Azam and rival captain Brendan Taylor agreed that the pitch was bowler friendly and it would be a challenge to surpass 140 runs.

Pakistan made three changes to the team that suffered a shock 19-run loss two days ago with Sharjeel Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Hasan Ali replacing Asif Ali, Danish Aziz and Arshad Iqbal.

Zimbabwe dropped Tinashe Kumanhukamwe even though he top scored with 34 in the second international. Sean Williams took his place.

Teams

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Tarisai Musakanda, Sean Williams, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor (capt), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir

Umpires: Iknow Chabi, Langton Rusere (both ZIM)

TV umpire: Christopher Phiri (ZIM)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

