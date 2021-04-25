Sindh govt seeks army's help to enforce coronavirus SOPs

(Karachi) In wake of a drastic increase in COVID-19 cases, the Sindh government has sought the help of the Pakistan Army to effectively enforce coronavirus SOPs in the province, local media reported on Sunday.

As per details, the Sindh Home Ministry has written a letter to the Interior Ministry, seeking deployment of the military troops in the province to ensure SOPs implementation alongside district administration under article 245.

Earlier on April 24, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah said that the COVID-19 situation in the province is worsening as 923 new cases emerged while six more patients died.

The chief minister added that the death toll lifted to 4,593 that constituted a 1.7 percent death rate. He said 12,104 samples were tested which detected 923 cases that constituted a 7.6 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,549,387 tests have been conducted against which 277,592 cases were diagnosed, of them 94.4 percent or 262,138 patients have been recovered, including 267 overnight.

The CM said 10,861 patients were under treatment of them 10,263 were in home isolation, 10 at isolation centers, and 498 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 464 patients was stated to be critical, including 52 shifted to ventilators. According to the statement, out of 923 new cases, 559 have been detected from Karachi, including 267 from East, 107 South, 73 Central, 69 Malir, 25 Korangi, and 18 West.