Apr 25, 2021
Print

PM thanks overseas Pakistanis

APP 25 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday thanked the overseas Pakistanis as the cumulative inflow deposits through Roshan Digital Account have surpassed $1 billion mark.

“Alhamdulillah, funds received through Roshan Digital Account have crossed $1bn. I would like to thank our overseas Pakistanis for their overwhelming response,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

He also appreciated the efforts of State Bank of Pakistan and banks for achieving this significant milestone in such a short period.

According to the State Bank’s data, also shared by the PM on his Twitter handle, the inflows were recorded at just $9 million in September last year, $42m in October, $110m in November, and $250 m in December last year.

However, the inflows jumped to $418m in January this year, $594m in February, $806m in March and $1,000m on April 23.

